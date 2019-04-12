The Clintons store in Priory Meadow, Hastings, has closed. SUS-190804-180014001

Some of the major retail giants that have left Hastings over the past decade

With the closure of Clintons in Priory Meadow the latest to close down and leave town, the Observer takes a look at some of the shops that have ceased trading in Hastings.

Some of the premises that were left vacant after the shops’ departure have since been filled by new retailers but there is no doubt that high street shops in town have faced a tough time over the past 10 years.

tReds in Hastings closed last year
tReds in Hastings closed last year
Johnston Press
Gamestation, Queens Road, Hastings
Gamestation, Queens Road, Hastings
Johnston Press
10/5/12- Birthdays, Priory Meadow, Hastings
10/5/12- Birthdays, Priory Meadow, Hastings
Johnston Press
Topman, Priory Meadow. 31/10/11
Topman, Priory Meadow. 31/10/11
