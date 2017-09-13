Special sereening of classic war movie on Camber beach

Following the success of this summer’s war epic Dunkirk, Camber Sands will play host to a very special screening of a classic film of the same name.

On Wednesday and Thursday (September 20 and 21) there will be screenings of Leslie Norman’s Dunkirk, which was released in 1958 but has recently been restored ready to release on DVD and Blu-ray later this year.

The newly-restored film will be premiered in Camber Sands, on the very beaches where it was shot.

As well as the screening, event-goers will enjoy an evening of themed 1940s homegrown entertainment, including food and drink of the era, 1940s dance classes and set dressing, music and walkabout re-enactments. Gates will open at 5:30pm, for a 7.30pm screening. The screening of Dunkirk will be preceded by archive short films, including a specially compiled montage of footage from the local coastal area at the time of the production by Screen Archive South East.