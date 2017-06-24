Film review: Churchill (3 out of 5)

There have been several dramas attempting to get under the skin of the man who became the figurehead for Britain’s survival during World War II.

Winston Churchill is rightly viewed as the epitome of the bulldog spirit that refused to bow down to Hitler and fought on in the face of adversity.

It’s a spirit that still exists today.

This latest glimpse into Churchill’s life only focuses on the 96 hours before the D-Day landings.

And it shows a man worn down by four years of war, fearful of the Normandy landings that seem to him all too familiar.

In the Great War Churchill bore the brunt of the blame for the disastrous land invasion at Gallipoli that ended in the death of tens of thousands of Allied troops.

In director Jonathan Teplitzky’s movie Churchill spends his time arguing with the commanders of the joint British/US forces, with his wife (Miranda Richardson) and shouting at his new secretary Helen (Ella Purnell).

Brian Cox plays the main man and calls on his vast experience to give us a pretty convincing version of the famous Prime Minister.

Historian Alex von Tunzelmann provided the screenplay and it’s this aspect that is the weak link.

There are just too many references to Gallipoli and one scene involving the secretary jars as being fanciful and unrealistic.

However, the scenes between Cox and Richardson are the highlight.

But with no action scenes to divert away from all the talk and a low budget feel to the whole movie this is a worthy but frustrating film.

Film details: Churchill (PG) 105mins

Director: Jonathan Teplitzky

Starring: Brian Cox, Miranda Richardson

