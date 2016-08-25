Performance at the fringe

The second Hastings Fringe performance arts festival runs from August 30 to September 4 with over 50 performances from upcoming and established local and national professional talent.

The festival will take place in five venues which are The Stables Theatre and Arts Centre, Hastings Pier, Printworks, Owl & Pussycat Lounge and Nico’s Kitchen.

Over six days performers - writers, poets, musicians, comedians, and film-makers - will showcase a diverse range of work. This encompasses plays by well-known playwrights alongside original material by local writers, spoken word, cabaret, circus, comedy; music and song, and adult and children’s mask workshops.

On Saturday afternoon (September 3 from 1-4pm) there will be a variety of acts on Hastings Pier including a Singin’ in the Rain workshop led by a West End performer, circus, and a life-size Punch and Judy show.

Music ranges from acapella and music hall to jazz and blues and there will also be slam-dunk poetry and spoken-word readings.

Local writer and Daily Mirror music critic Gavin Martin, will perform his debut spoken-word album, Talking Musical Revolutions, on Wednesday August 31, at Printworks in Claremont from 9.45pm, free, and there will be an evening of short films closing with the world public premiere of the 90-minute drama, Shingetsu, directed by Paul Schoolman (Jail Caesar) starring Alice Krige (Chariots of Fire, Star Trek First Contact).

The fringe festival artistic director Heather Alexander said: “There was an overwhelming response to calls for performers to showcase work. There’s a strand of Free Fringe events taking place at all the venues, as well as ticketed events. We want the fringe to be as inclusive as possible. If people want to show work, we have tried to put it on and let the audience decide.”

For more details go to www.hastingsfringe.co.uk.

Look out for:

Forget-Me-Not Wears the Trousers

The Stables Theatre

Saturday September 3, 8.45pm

Tickets £8/£6 (members)

International cabaret artiste Forget-Me-Not, AKA Sharon Elizabeth, slips past the censor and turns up the heat, performing risqué and banned songs from the 20s and 30s and celebrating Jazz Age sexual liberation and gender cross-pollination! A fabulous feast of vocal versatility!

Devised, written and directed by Sharon Elizabeth AKA Forget-Me-Not with musical director Paul Lewis at the piano.

Suitable for 16+

www.forgetmenotcabaret.com

https://stablestheatre.ticketsolve.com/#/shows

Moonlight Dreams

Hastings Pier

Saturday September 3 1pm-1.45pm

Free

Breathtaking acts and circus skills.

Slow Races

Hastings Pier

Saturday September 3 1pm-4pm

Free

Garden gnomes gather for a very slow race. A playful intervention by seven performers.

Mask Workshops

Nico’s Kitchen

Saturday September 3,

10am-12pm Under 18

12.30pm-2.30pm Over 18

Tickets £5

www.ticketsource.co.uk/boxoffice/select/VJEmKJbHDTbI

Take a mask and see how it changes your performance skills. Take the opportunity to discover how working with masks can engage you with your innate expressiveness. These workshops are facilitated by Michele Lester

www.ticketsource.co.uk/hastings-fring

Flanders & Swann and Tom Lehrer

The Stables Theatre

Friday, September 2, 7.30pm

Tickets £8/£6 (members)

An evening of song, silliness and mud, glorious mud. Performed by Steve Scott with John Bruzon at the piano.

Featuring all the favourites from the masters of comic song, including The Gas-Man Cometh, Poisoning Pigeons in the Park and The Hippopotamus. You’ll be dancing to The Masochism Tango before the night is out!

A Taste of Brian Docherty

Printworks

Tuesday August 30, 6.30pm (30mins)

Free

Brian Docherty performs a taster of selected poems as a preview for the show Conscious & Verbal on Sun Sept 4.