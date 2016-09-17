All aboard me hearties for a a real adventure

Les Petits Theatre Company return to the high seas after their hugely successful and award-winning show Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs.

The Magic Cutlass is the hugely anticipated sequel based on the award-winning book by Giles Andreae and Russell Ayto.

When Flinn, Pearl and Tom are in the middle of their school play their old nemesis, Mr T the T-Rex, appears and kidnaps the children forcing them to hunt for the secretive Magic Cutlass; a sword that grants the holder any wish. The children are whisked away for another fantastic adventure to a world of devious dinosaurs, deep sea dangers and smelly sausages! It’s all aboard, me hearties, for a real live pirate adventure!

Will fearless Flinn be able to outwit the pirate dinosaurs? Will Pirate Pearl be brave enough to battle the dangerous dinos and will terrified Tom be back in time for Tea? All aboard for a non-stop action packed theatrical experience with live music, puppetry and dastardly dinosaurs. Brought to life by Les Petits; the exciting children’s theatre company from the team behind internationally acclaimed theatre company, Les Enfants Terribles (Alice’s Adventures Underground).

Captain Flinn and The Pirate Dinosaurs will be appearing at Hastings White Rock Theatre on Sunday 2 October at 3pm. Tickets cost just £11.50 with £1.00 off for under 16’s. A family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) is available for £40.00. Prices are inclusive of any applicable booking fee. Fee-free booking for White Rock Friends; Groups of 8+, please call 01424 462288 to buy fee-free.