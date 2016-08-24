Artist’s journey along our coast

St Leonards based fine art photographer Lin Gregory has been invited to exhibit her latest project, Between Land And Sea, at the Farley Farm Gallery in Chiddingly, East Sussex.

Her work can be viewed from August 28 until October 30.

The invitation came from Antony Penrose, photographer, who is also author and director of the Lee Miller Archive and the Penrose Collection based at Farley Farm House - home of the Surrealists.

Lin has always had a love of landscape and much of her work is of that genre. She seeks to capture the spirit of a place, evoking the atmosphere that she senses there, using light as her tool. Between Land And Sea represents a journey along the East Sussex coast, capturing the landmarks along the space where the land meets the sea.

Lin said: “The seed of this project first came to me in 2010 after Hastings Pier was the subject of an arson attack that threatened its existence. As a photographer I see a pier as the focal point when walking along a seafront. Yet, after the fire, the possibility of there being an empty space where the remains stood led me to document the many structures along the ever-changing coastline before they too are destroyed or reshaped. For Hastings Pier there has been a new beginning, yet for many of the other structures their future is far less secure.“

Lin has used ‘slow photography’ in the creation of this project, making images with long exposures to convey a feeling for the solidity yet impermanence of our coastline, both natural and manmade over the passage of time. The resultant images produced are befitting of a show at the home of the Surrealists.

“Lin’s images invite us to enter a surrealist dream work populated by strange creatures, where the sea is solid and the sky endless. With complete naturalness she brings us her discovery of the marvellous in the every day,” said Antony Penrose.

The exhibition is also part of PhotoHastings, the South East’s newest photography festival which runs from September and will boast exhibitions, events and workshops in and around Hastings, St Leonards and further afield. Further information available at www.farleyfarmhouse.co.uk.

