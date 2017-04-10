A fantastic day of art, music, food and poetry

Last year saw the Heart of Hastings Community Land Trust awarded a licence for neglected land where the Broomgrove Power Station once stood in the Ore Valley.

The aim is to create a community-built site with a mix of housing, workspaces, community facilities, woodland and ecology, and in order to promote this, they hold unique events and regularly open up the site for the public to come and enjoy.

Last Saturday saw Power Up Ore Valley, an all-day event which included live music, poetry, a free barbecue, and a trio of art installations by Jimmy Cauty called Aftermath Dislocation Principle. Jimmy is best known as 50% of the legendary music artists known as The KLF, but now he specialises in other forms of art. The three containers individually titled ADP1 (which is 40ft), ADP2 (10ft) and ADP3 (6ft) had peep-holes to peer inside and observe Jimmy’s 1:87 scale apocalyptic prophecy. This was very impressive and similar to the stage set he created for The KLF’s Stadium House Trilogy video back in the day.

The live music was supplied by Hastings based synth duo the Vile Electrodes, who are Anais Neon, Martin Swan and an army of synthesizers.

‘The Viles’ are a highly regarded outfit with over 10,000 FB likes and have performed with the Happy Mondays and Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark and Ultravox! co-founder John Foxx.

Their swirling synth set opened with Love Song For A Pylon and included their singles Proximity and Empire Of Wolves and my faves of the night were Damaged Software and Real 2 Reel Love. You can see them in town next at Printworks on June 11.

So there you have it, a fantastic day’s entertainment where people could dance or relax and chill and take in the ambience of their unusual surroundings. For more information visit: www.heartofhastings.org.uk and www.vileelectrodes.com. By Nick Linazasoro.