Super Saxons hit rivals for six

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team produced a dominant display to record its biggest win of the season.

Saxons hammered BBHC 6-1 at Horntye Park on Saturday to move back into the top half of South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2.

Dan Burnett on the ball for Saxons.

With Alex Coombs starting in a more central position in the absence of skipper Jamie Busbridge, the home side looked threatening and their dominance was underlined early on with Olli Beal converting a short corner via the post.

Andrew Acott then produced a smart finish to make it 2-0, picking out the bottom corner from the top of the D.

BBHC won a short corner from a rare attack, but a smart save from Nate Webster saw off the danger. Saxons nearly made it three shortly afterwards as Coombs broke into the D, but Beal couldn’t take the opportunity.

Saxons continued to control the game and the third goal did arrive before half time as Chris Meredith burst into the D from left-back before firing past the goalkeeper. BBHC’s frustrations resulted in a yellow card shortly afterwards.

Paddy Cornish skips past a BBHC opponent.

The second half carried on in the same manner. Tudor Stainsby had a couple of opportunities before being involved in a good passing move with Jon Meredith which resulted in Acott doubling his tally.

Coombs and Paddy Cornish then linked up for Cornish to fire a fierce reverse stick shot past the goalkeeper for Saxons’ fifth.

BBHC then showed some life and took advantage of a wayward pass from the usually assured Gavin Cload to deny Saxons a deserved clean sheet.

Toby Reed capped a fine team performance with a volleyed finish after a short corner shot rebounded to him to complete the scoring. Man of the match was Coombs.

Goalmouth action from Saxons' 6-1 victory.

The talented George Eldridge was involved for the first time since breaking his kneecap in September and showed his passing range in short substitute spells.

Saxons are away to Gillingham Anchorians this coming Saturday.

