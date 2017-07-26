Nessling nets four wins in eight days

Golf professional Paul Nessling was victorious in four competitions and came second in another during eight remarkable days.

Hastings-based Nessling, of Cooden Beach Golf Club, firstly won the WW Martin - James Tredwell Testimonial Pro-Am at Chart Hills Golf Club on Monday, last week.

Nessling was 10-under-par for the PGA South Region birdie-only competition thanks to six birdies and two eagles, one of which was a two on the par four 14th. He finished a shot clear of the two players who tied for second.

Three days later, Nessling came out on top in the Lamberhurst Pro-Am at Lamberhurst Golf Club, again on the PGA South Region circuit.

On a day when only six of the 42 competitors broke par, Nessling fired a five-under-par 67 to finish three shots clear of runner-up Craig Sutherland (Cherry Lodge Golf Club).

Nessling got off to a flying start with birdies at the second, third and fifth. He made another gain at the 13th and although he made his only bogey of the day at the 15th, Nessling finished in style with an eagle two at the last.

The 27-year-old then triumphed in a Sussex Professional Golfers Union pro-am at Horam Park Golf Club on Friday. A round of 66 put him two clear of Bradley Feihn - the only other player to shoot less than 72.

Nessling wasn’t far away from a fourth victory on Saturday when he came tied second in the Chipstead Pro-Am at Chipstead Golf Club.

A two-under-par 66 - featuring birdies at the third, eighth, ninth and 18th, and bogeys at the 10th and 13th - left him level with Jonathan Barnes (Lee-On-The-Solent Golf Club) and two back of winner David Copsey (DCGS Poult Wood).

Nessling then teamed up with good friend Colton Alleyne-Davis, also of Cooden Beach, to win the Golfbreaks.com PGA Fourball Championship South Qualifier on Monday.

The on-song pair carded a superb 11-under-par round of 59 at Surbiton Golf Club to finish a shot clear of runners-up Max Brackley (Manston Golf Centre) and former European Tour player Benn Barham (Pentland Golf).

Nessling and Alleyne-Davis fired nine birdies and an eagle at the par five 14th, and were a remarkable 10-under-par for the final dozen holes.

They were among the 10 pairs from the event who will go forward to the £33,000, BMW supported, PGA Fourball Championship Final at Whittlebury Park in Northamptonshire between August 16-18.

Nessling has achieved several other top 10 finishes during a spell of consistently good golf over the last month or so and took part in final qualifying for The Open.