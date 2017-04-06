GB international set for big race prize night

Elise Lovell will be the special guest at the 2017 Hastings Half Marathon prize-giving.

The Hastings Athletic Club talent will hand out the various awards at Azur in St Leonards on Sunday April 16 from 7pm.

Lovell enjoyed a wonderful winter season, which culminated in her winning the women’s long jump at the BUCS Indoor Championships 2017.

She also helped the GB senior women’s team finish runners-up in the Combined Events International Indoor Match in Prague having previously achieved a superb second place in the women’s pentathlon at the England Athletics Senior Indoor Combined Events Championships.

All are welcome to the prize-giving, which is a celebration of the popular annual event. This year’s race was quite possibly the windiest in the 33-year history of the Hastings Half Marathon.

Ben Fish (Blackburn Harriers) was the clear winner, with Hastings Athletic Club talent Rhys Boorman achieving a superb second place. In all there were 2,731 finishers on a very challenging day.

Event organisers, the Hastings Lions Club, urge runners to let them know before the prize-giving how much they have raised and for what needy cause. The person or group which raises the most for a cause will win the Dyer Charity Shield.

The 34th Hastings Half Marathon will take place on Sunday March 18, 2018 and you can enter now at www.hastings-half.co.uk

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!