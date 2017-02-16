Davis edged out in Welsh Open last 16

Mark Davis’s tremendous run at snooker’s Welsh Open came to an end this evening (Thursday).

The St Leonards potter was edged out 4-3 by Scottish player Scott Donaldson in the last 16, despite never being behind until the end of the match.

World number 31 Davis led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, helped by breaks of 70 in the opening frame and 74 in the fifth, but didn’t score a point in the sixth as Donaldson made runs of 54 and 50 to level at 3-3.

It all came down to a deciding frame and 77th-ranked Donaldson took it 77-50 to set up a quarter-final against 19-year-old Chinese talent Zhou Yuelong tomorrow afternoon.

Despite his disappointment at missing out on a last eight spot, Davis can reflect on a splendid few days at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

After seeing off Chinese cueman Li Hang 4-2 in round one on Monday, the 44-year-old came from 3-0 down to stun five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan 4-3 in round two last night.

Davis then compiled the tournament’s highest break - a magnificent 144 total clearance - in the opening frame of his 4-2 third round win over Irish player Fergal O’Brien this lunchtime.

