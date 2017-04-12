Breaking news: Robertson qualifies for World Championship

Jimmy Robertson has booked his place in the Betfred World Snooker Championship.

The Bexhill cueman completed a 10-6 victory over Rod Lawler in the final round of the qualifiers this afternoon (Wednesday) and will take his place in the event proper, which gets under way at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Saturday.

Robertson, 30, trailed 5-4 after the opening session yesterday, but won six of the seven frames in today’s second session to turn the match in his favour.

The world number 39 was 2-0 and 3-1 behind, but knocked in breaks of 106 and 72 to level at 3-3. Lawler, ranked 71, took the next two frames before Robertson clinched the last in the first session with a 71.

He then won the opening two frames of the second session to lead for the first time at 6-5. Lawler levelled at 6-6 only for Robertson to reel off the next four with top breaks of 80, 68 and 53.

It was Robertson’s third victory of the qualifying event, which is also taking place in Sheffield, following a 10-4 win over Oliver Lines and a 10-8 success against Chinese potter Cao Yupeng.

The 16 players who come through qualifying at the end of today will join the world’s top 16 in the event proper and the qualifiers will all face seeded players in the first round.

The draw for the final stages will take place at 10am on Friday. It will be conducted by Barry Hearn and Cliff Thorburn.

It will be Robertson’s third appearance at The Crucible and he will be aiming to achieve his first victory having been beaten by Marco Fu and Mark Selby on his previous two visits.

