Almost 250 complete popular 10k race

Nearly 250 runners completed the M&S Electrical Beckley 10K 2017 on Sunday morning.

The popular annual event took place over a challenging but scenic course which followed the undulating lanes around the pretty village.

Kieron Booker, of Hastings Athletic Club, was the winner in a very commendable time of 35 minutes and 31 seconds.

Runner-up Zac Fawcett was just 17 seconds behind Booker and Dan Rathbone completed the top three in 36:48.

Two Hastings Runners members, Mark Goodman and Colin White, were eighth and ninth, and the second Hastings AC finisher, Dean Constable, rounded out the top 10.

Kate Mactear, who finished 12th overall, was first lady in 39:52. Sarah Callow was second in 42:33 and Amy Rodway (Hastings AC) third in 46:09.

More than 60 Hastings Runners completed the challenging but scenic course on Sunday morning.

Hastings Runners won the men’s team prize and Hastings AC took the ladies’ equivalent.

The event took place in good conditions. Although there was a chill in the air, the sun was shining and the wind was light.

Top 30 finishers (gun times): 1 Kieron Booker (Hastings AC) 35:31, 2 Zac Fawcett 35:48, 3 Dan Rathbone 36:48, 4 Scott Richardson (Wadhurst) 37:12, 5 Charlie Mactear 37:31, 6 Marcos Miranda 38:24, 7 Duncan Mactear 38:52, 8 Mark Goodman (Hastings Runners) 38:58, 9 Colin White (Hastings Runners) 39:14, 10 Dean Constable (Hastings AC) 39:16, 11 Michael Pain (Wadhurst Runners) 39:21, 12 Kate Mactear 39:52, 13 Steve Bucher 40:13, 14 Andrew Watson (Hastings Runners) 40:51, 15 Tom Evans 41:13, 16 Kieran Price (Hastings Runners) 41:20, 17 Ethan Hodges 41:29, 18 John Mactear 41:53, 19 Sarah Callow 42:33, 20 Keith Haynes (Ashford & District RRC) 42:44, 21 Chris Hawkes (Born Ready Fitness) 42:54, 22 Thomas Waters 43:26, 23 Andy Knight (Hastings Runners) 43:48, 24 Patrick Bermingham (Hastings Runners) 43:57, 25 Alexander Wilson 44:01, 26 Peter Cross (Belgrave Harriers) 44:07, 27 Harry Hawkins (Little Gate Farm) 44:12, 28 Allan Tilbury 44:43, 29 Dale Scowen (Hastings Runners) 44:46, 30 Mark Lutman (Vegan Runners) 44:50.

Hastings Runners’ results: Mark Goodman 38:58, Colin White 39:14, Andrew Watson 40:49, Kieran Price 41:18, Ethan Hodges 41:29, Andy Knight 43:43, Patrick Bermingham 43:55, Dale Scowen 44:45, Ben Muggridge 44:51, Jamie Kennedy 45:55, Daniel Ratnarajah 46:15, Tom Mann 46:32, Luke Evans 46:49, Dawn Bartel 47:15, Richard Cross 47:29, Andy Key 48:36, Simon Fry 49:08, Darren Pearson 49:13, Jane Coles 49:18, Kevin Blowers 50:02, David Bratby 50:32, Kelly Sinfield 50:38, Tim Barlow 50:59, Keith Goodsell 51:18, Carol Lowes 53:08, Rachael White 53:37, Stephen Slater 53:59, Nigel Thornley 54:15, Sarah Bendle 54:22, Bill Edmondson 54:49, Jan Young 54:52, Amanda Link 55:07, Suzie Freeman 55:17, Clare Lippiatt 56:06, Shaun Ballard 56:34, Sharon Wadham 57:48, Marie Appleton 57:48, Ian Lee 58:05, Frank Keith 58:08, Sarah Marzaioli 58:08, Debra van Aalst 58:38, Ralph Watson 58:43, Nicola Peters 58:51, Deanne Smith 58:55, Yockie Richardson 59:35, Alan Croucher 59:36, Sophie Alexander 1:00:13, Andy Bashford 1:00:04, Ian Winborn 1:00:27, Shana Burchett 1:00:38, Paul Burchett 1:00:42, Victoria Harding 1:01:35, Sue Mann 1:02:41, Ashley Ballard 1:03:20, Grace Sheppard 1:03:30, Sarah Sheppard 1:03:33, Terry Kitson 1:04:19, Irene Kitson 1:04:44, Julie Willett 1:06:50, Erica Wilson 1:07:11, Hayley Ranson 1:07:47, Julie Beerling 1:08:50, Angela Wright 1:10:39.

Zac Fawcett on his way to a very good second place finish.

The event was organised by professional events management company Nice Work and all race profits will go to Beckley Village Centre.

A two-mile fun run/walk took place during the race and there was a children’s run of approximately one mile shortly beforehand.