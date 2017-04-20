Hastings ace in Sussex squad

Hastings Priory Cricket Club talent Adam Barton has been named in Sussex’s squad for the county’s next first-class fixture.

The left-arm fast bowler is part of a 15-strong party announced today (Thursday) for the Specsavers County Championship Division Two match away to Nottinghamshire, which starts tomorrow at Trent Bridge.

The 21-year-old featured for Sussex in their pre-season matches and has recent first-class experience with Cambridge MCCU, taking eight wickets in the match and five in an innings against Lancashire at the start of the month.

Harry Finch, whose talent was forged with Priory and who played for the club as recently as 2015, is also in the Sussex squad.

This will be the third round of fixtures in this season’s four-day campaign and the second match for Sussex, who were defeated in their opening clash against neighbours Kent at The 1st Central County Ground last weekend.

Barton’s genuine pace has offered Priory a real wicket-taking threat with the new ball over the last couple of seasons.

He was particularly successful during the club’s Sussex Cricket League Division Two promotion-winning campaign of 2015 when he took 35 league wickets despite missing five games through injury. Barton had an eight-wicket haul, two six-wicket hauls and a five-for that summer.

Last year he took 13 wickets in the Premier League, including two four-wicket hauls, but missed the second half of the campaign through injury.

