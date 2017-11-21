Hastings seek to extend unbeaten run

Hastings United Football Club will seek to extend its unbeaten run to six league matches tonight (Tuesday).

Chris Agutter’s side will be on home turf for the second time in four days as Chipstead visit The Pilot Field in Bostik League Division One South.

After a turbulent first few months of the campaign, both on and off the field, the last few weeks have been far more encouraging for the club.

Hastings produced their best half of football all season during the opening 45 minutes of Saturday’s 2-1 win against VCD Athletic and recent recruit Calum Davies scored his sixth goal in just four appearances for the club.

They will be hoping to reach a similar level of performance tonight - and sustain it for longer - as they seek to take another step towards going through November without being beaten.

Hastings are currently 14th in the table - two places and two points above tonight’s opponents, who they have yet to meet this term.

Chipstead have won two, drawn one and lost three of their last six contests, and scored a last gasp equaliser to rescue a point at home to Faversham Town on Saturday.

Jack Dixon is available again for Hastings after completing a three-match suspension. Kick-off in what will be Hastings’ 20th league fixture already this season is 7.45pm.