Hastings net back-to-back wins and clean sheets

Hastings United Football Club has recorded two convincing pre-season friendly wins and clean sheets in four days.

Bostik Football League Division One South side United firstly pulled off an impressive 4-0 victory at home to Bostik Premier team Kingstonian in wet conditions on Saturday.

Lee Carey tries to turn away from an Eastbourne Town opponent. Picture courtesy Scott White

They followed that with a 3-0 success away to Southern Combination League Premier Division outfit Eastbourne Town last night (Tuesday).

United manager Adam Hinshelwood said: “A couple of good performances in different types of games. We’ve got good minutes into the players and the lads have got a bit of confidence in the way me and Aggy (assistant manager Chris Agutter) like to set up our team, but nothing more than that.

“I like to play out from the back when we can, and combinations in the final third and lots of movement. There’s still loads and loads to work on, we’re not going to rest on our laurels and say we’ve cracked it - we’re a long way from that.”

Against Kingstonian, Jack Harris neatly glanced home Sam Cruttwell’s free kick at the near post to give United a half time lead.

Davide Rodari scores past Eastbourne Town goalkeeper Greg Nessling. Picture courtesy Scott White

Cruttwell also laid on the second goal, delivering a low cross which was turned home by the sliding Simon Johnson.

Young prospect Davide Rodari coolly stroked home number three midway through the second half and Ansu Janneh rounded-off a slick move to complete the scoring.

After a scoreless first half against Town, Rodari put United ahead by volleying home Bradley Pritchard’s cross for his third goal in as many games.

Harris doubled the lead with a superb second goal and another fine strike, coolly finished by Johnson, rounded-off the scoring on a night when several players operated in slightly different positions.

“There’s been a number of good performances,” continued Hinshelwood, who said young players like Rodari, Tom Climpson, Pritchard and Sonny Dullaway have all done well.

“The lads we’ve brought in are by no means guaranteed to start the first game of the season. We’ve got good competition for places, which is what you want.”

United were due to visit Rochester United tomorrow night (Thursday) before returning to The Pilot Field on Saturday against Bostik Premier side Burgess Hill Town (kick-off 3pm). They will travel to Chichester City for their penultimate warm-up game next Tuesday.

“I’m happy with how it’s all coming together,” added Hinshelwood. “The youngsters that have come in have impressed, which bodes well and gives us that bit more strength in depth.”