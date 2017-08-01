Hastings continue busy pre-season schedule

Hastings United’s footballers will continue a busy run of pre-season friendlies tonight (Tuesday).

The Bostik League Division One South club will travel to Macron Store Southern Combination League Premier Division side Chichester City for its fourth game in eight days. Kick-off is 7.45pm.

Ansu Janneh tangles with a Burgess Hill Town opponent. Picture courtesy Scott White

Chichester finished third in their league last season - only eight points behind champions Shoreham - so should provide a useful test for a United side which plays one level higher.

United endured their first pre-season defeat at the weekend, losing 2-1 at home to Bostik Premier team Burgess Hill Town despite leading at half time through a long range Lee Carey free kick.

Tonight’s game will be United’s penultimate friendly - their last is at home to Worthing on Saturday - before the start of their league campaign on Saturday August 12.

Also tonight, Bexhill United will conclude their warm-up matches with an away game against Rotherfield. Kick-off is 7pm.

Bexhill, who drew 2-2 with Sidley United at the weekend, will begin their competitive fixtures with a trip to fellow Southern Combination League Division One side Southwick in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup on Saturday.