Club clinches partnership with top Spanish outfit

The directors of the locally-based Sussex Futsal Club visited Spain to clinch a partnership agreement with Segosala, one of the country’s top clubs.

Graham Knight, Jimmy Elford and Paul Wilson got an insight into Segosala, from their training methods to their in-depth philosophies in developing players.

Segosala has a board of directors which includes some of the biggest names in world futsal. Club president Daniel Ibanes won more than 100 caps for Spain and is widely regarding as one of the best players of all time.

Discussions took place between Sussex and Segosala to help each other on and off the court, including one or two major signings arriving in Hastings.

The Sussex Futsal party also got to meet the players of Inter Movistar - the current Spanish and European champions - and watch them train.

Sussex Futsal chairman Graham Knight said: “This was a great opportunity for Jimmy, Paul and myself to get an insight into the top level of futsal around the world.

Sussex Futsal Club chairman Graham Knight (left) alongside Segosala president Daniel Ibanes.

“We want to learn from the best and we have identified areas for improvement within the Hastings area, in particular our youth academy.

“We are unable to confirm exact details at the moment, but we think there is a strong chance of visits to Hastings of some of the biggest names in world futsal. This can only be a good thing for our coaching team, as well as the youth academy players.

“We are already planning our academy trip to Spain in 2018, which will include visits to Madrid and Segovia.”

For details of joining Sussex Futsal’s Hastings-based youth academy, which is open to players from under-7s to under-14s, email clare@hastingssport.com or call 07486 540260.

Training is held at Ark William Parker Academy’s sports centre on Thursdays from 6-7pm (u7s-u10s) and 7-8pm (u11s-u14s).