Hastings handed tough away tie in FA Cup

Hastings United Football Club has been handed another away draw in the Emirates FA Cup this lunchtime (Monday) - and a difficult one at that.

Bostik League Division One South outfit Hastings will travel to Bostik Premier Division team Dulwich Hamlet in first round qualifying on Saturday September 2.

Dulwich only missed out on promotion to National League South after losing the play-off final to Bognor Regis Town at the end of last term. The South Londoners have picked up four points from their opening three league games this season.

The 72 teams from level seven of the English football pyramid - the top flights of the Northern Premier League, Southern League and Bostik League - enter at this stage of the competition.

They’re joined by the 160 victors from the preliminary round on Saturday, including Hastings, who won 2-0 at Sheppey United thanks to second half goals from Simon Johnson and Billy Medlock.

The victorious sides in first round qualifying will each receive £3,000 from the Emirates FA Cup prize fund and will earn a place in the draw for second round qualifying, where they’ll be joined by teams from the National League North and National League South.