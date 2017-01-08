Change of format for 2017 league season

There will be a change to the playing format in the Parker Building Supplies East Sussex Cricket League for the 2017 season.

The programme will be split during the coming campaign, with matches in the second half to be played under a limited overs format.

Games in Division One to Five will be 45-overs-per-side and fixtures in Division Six to 12 will be 40-overs-per-side. Bowlers will be limited to a maximum of 10 overs each and fielding restrictions will be introduced (for which each club will be supplied with plastic discs by the league).

Bonus points will be accrued as at present, and the winning team in each match will receive 30 points and no bonus points.

Matches in the first half of the season will be played under existing rules, albeit with a slight change to the number of overs each side receives. It will now be a 48-45 split, as opposed to 50-43 in past years.

The change to the playing format has come about following a vote involving all 60 member clubs. Forty clubs voted in favour of the proposals, 18 against and two abstained, meaning the required 60% vote was exceeded (66.67%).

The league will again contain 12 divisions this year, with the top five tiers each made up of 10 teams and the bottom seven featuring nine sides.

Battle have received a reprieve from relegation and will remain in Division Two because last year's Division One champions Buxted Park have been promoted to the Sussex League and no club has come down in their place.

The season will start on Saturday May 6 and conclude on September 2. Fixtures for each team have been published on the league website.

East Sussex Cricket League constitution 2017 - Division 1: Bells Yew Green, Chiddingly, Fletching, Hailsham, Heathfield Park, Keymer & Hassocks, Newick, Plumpton & East Chiltington, Ringmer, St Peters.

Division 2: Barcombe, Battle, Ditchling, East Dean & Friston, Firle, Forest Row, Laughton, Little Common Ramblers, Robertsbridge, Tunbridge Wells Borderers.

Division 3: Bells Yew Green II, Gildredge, Hailsham II, Isfield, Lewes Priory, Maresfield, Pett, Pevensey, St Peters II, Willingdon.

Division 4: Ditchling II, Heathfield Park II, Herstmonceux, Iden, Lewes St Michaels, Newhaven, Newick II, Polegate & Stone Cross, Rotherfield, Uckfield Anderida.

Division 5: Alfriston, Bexhill III, Crowborough, Denton, Dicker, Keymer & Hassocks II, Linden Park III, Nutley, Plumpton & East Chiltington II, Ringmer II.

Division 6: Blackboys, Eastbourne III, Hadlow Down MW, Lewes St Michaels II, Mayfield III, Robertsbridge II, Selmeston & Alciston, St Peters III, Willingdon II.

Division 7: Bexhill IV, Forest Row II, Hastings Priory III, Hellingly III, Laughton II, Linden Park IV, Little Common Ramblers II, Polegate & Stone Cross II, Seaford III.

Division 8: Battle II, Bells Yew Green III, Buxted Park III, Chiddingly II, Hailsham III, Herstmonceux II, Maresfield II, Rottingdean III, Wadhurst.

Division 9: Burwash Weald, Crowhurst Park III, Denton II, Kerala Strikers Sports Club, Newick III, Pett II, Tunbridge Wells, Uckfield Anderida II, Westfield.

Division 10: Glynde & Beddingham III, Heathfield Park III, Lewes Priory II, Mayfield IV, Seaford IV, Sidley, St Peters IV, Tunbridge Wells Borderers II, Willingdon III.

Division 11: Bells Yew Green IV, Bexhill V, Crowhurst Park IV, Gildredge II, Hellingly IV, Linden Park V, Pevensey II, Robertsbridge III, Rye III.

Division 12: Barcombe II, Buxted Park IV, Crowborough II, Hailsham IV, Isfield II, Little Common Ramblers III, Newhaven II, Ringmer III, St Peters V.

