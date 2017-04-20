Why has nothing been done yet?

From: Linda Pinkney, Bramble Way, Fairlight

I am appalled to read the latest horrific situation at Rock-a-Nore.

Last July my family and I, in three cars, experienced exactly the same difficulties in trying to exit the car park.

We were absolutely furious and I wrote and complained to the Highways department, and got the same response as they are giving out now!

So nothing has been changed? When is someone going to take responsibility for this dire state of affairs, which is ruining the tourist trade for our town? Shame on you East Sussex and your ‘light sequencing contractors’.

