Show didn’t do our town justice

From: Ben Britton, Pilot Road, Hastings

Did anyone see songs of praise on Sunday, July 23 on BBC1 filmed at Hastings?

I watched the programme with interest being someone that has lived in Hastings for the last 38 years.

I expected to see much of Hastings and a local church. What we were shown was a town with a rebuilt pier and no local churches able to be used for singing on the programme.

The only church used was in a building that was not built as a church and we appear to have a major problem with slavery and violent marriages and we are a highly-deprived area.

I appreciate the fact we do have our problems with alcoholics and drug users in the town. I am not a religious person so would not normally watch the program but if I were someone looking to come to Hastings for a holiday or to live, I am sure they would have been put off the idea.

I believe our council should complain to the BBC.