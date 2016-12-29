LETTER: Pub is distinctive historic building

The Robert de Mortain is a distinctive building with some history.

It was once within the estate of Netherwood, the home of the notorious occultist Aleister Crowley, for one thing.

It is also one of the limited number of Hastings pubs to provide disabled parking spaces and wheelchair access.

Greene King’s reasoning that ‘it no longer fits within our core estate’ is a meaningless piece of manager-ese jargon.

John Cornelius

Pinders Road

Hastings

