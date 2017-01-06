LETTER: Loud music is off-putting

I am not adverse to discreet background music: it creates a pleasant atmosphere, and ensures that you can talk with your relatives or friends without being overheard from nearby tables.

Of late, I have been increasingly inconvenienced by loud, thumping music which is not only unrelaxing but also unpleasant.

It is very difficult to enjoy your favourite dish while Gloria Gaynor yells ‘I will survive’ in your ears.

It also makes it impossible to enjoy a conversation with your fellow diners.

On several occasions, I requested politely that the music be turned down a little. This was greeted with incredulous stares and sneering smiles. The music was sometimes turned down very slightly – on some occasions, it was not turned down at all.

It seems to me that the music is there mainly to provide entertainment for the staff who can imagine that they are in a disco. I do realise that waitressing is not a very rewarding job, and maybe the staff need some music to help them along – however in the end the comfort and enjoyment of the customer should be paramount.

I have now reluctantly decided to ‘boycott’ several restaurants and pubs where I used to go regularly, because of their loud music.

I do hope that managers will come to realise that deafening their customers is not in their best interest.

M M GRAVES

Ore Place

Hastings

