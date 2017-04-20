Candidates need to show support

From: Paul Hunt, West Hill Road, St. Leonards

The local election season is upon us and I was pleased to receive a Labour party leaflet, even though it was promoting a candidate in a different ward. However, I was very surprised and disappointed to read in the leaflet that Labour’s leaflets are printed in Cardiff.

I note that Liberal Democrat leaflets are printed in St Leonards. (I have yet to receive anything from the Conservatives but I hope they use a local printer as well).

Given the economic uncertainties surrounding Brexit, it is important for all local candidates to pledge their support for keeping jobs in East Sussex and supporting local businesses.

