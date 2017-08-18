Billboard is a ‘blight’ on town

From: Chris Harris, Watermint Close, St Leonards

I am writing in response to an article I have recently read in the Hastings Observer, Friday (August 11), regarding the so-called Club XS.

I find it unbelievable that it is considered acceptable to promote their vile, misogynistic billboards littered around strategic places in our local areas.

I have unfortunately had the misfortune to come across one of these disgusting, degrading billboards as I entertained visitors from Germany.

We were all embarrassed and ashamed to witness a nasty, sleazy advertisement seemingly placed in a prime public place, as if it were the norm.

My visitors, both young and old, were shocked and commented they were surprised that this kind of promotion was allowed? Diversity? One guest said it was a “blight” on our lovely views along our beautiful coastline.

Let’s get rid of this old-fashioned, outdated stereotyping of women, it has no place in modern society.

I echo the comments from the members of the women’s forum and other people to speak out about this travesty.