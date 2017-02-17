Wonky WI donates cash and knitted breasts

Wonky WI members have been busy knitting breasts for the NHS health visitors as a teaching tool for breast feeding.

They were pleased to present a box full at their last meeting, as well as giving out cheques of £1,113.72 to each of their chosen charities - Active Arts and FSN My Time, who help children with mental health issues.

The Wonky WI are looking for new members to join them. They are a group of all ages who are very active supporting their charities with money, but also in helping the local community.

They give a monthly donation of food for the Food Bank, have made 40 Twiddlemuffs for a Dementia Care Home, have helped in making cakes for St Michael’s Hospice and last month, after teaching their members CPR, are offering the kit to other groups to borrow to learn the skill.

If you would like to find out more about them, go to their website at www.wonkywi.co.uk or go along to a meeting - the first three are free to attend. They meet at Frimley House, 64 London Road, St Leonards, on the first Tuesday of the month at 7.30pm.

