Woman and children injured in Hastings crash

A woman and two children were injured after a car collided with a wall in town this afternoon (Tuesday, September 6).

The incident happened in Cambridge Gardens at around noon.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) said one ambulance and a paramedic car was sent to the scene to treat the woman and children.

He added all three sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Conquest Hospital.

