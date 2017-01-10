Witnesses sought after woman hit by car in Hastings

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a pensioner was hit by a car in Hastings last week.

At around 2.15pm on Thursday (January 5) police and ambulance crews were called to the junction of Bethune Way and Lower Park Road after a 66-year-old woman had been in collision with a blue Peugeot 107.

The woman, from Hastings, sustained multiple fractures and was taken to the Conquest Hospital for treatment.

The car driver, a 75-year-old man, also from Hastings, was unhurt.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “Anyone who saw what happened, or who noticed the pedestrian walking or the car being driven shortly before the incident, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 610 of 05/01.”

