Witness appeal to Hastings robbery

Police have today (Friday, January 27) launched an appeal for witnesses to a robbery and an assault on an 23-year old cashier, who was attacked at the Subway shop, in Bank Buildings, Hastings.

She was working behind the till when the robbery took place between 7.45pm and 8pm.

A man entered, selected some food, but when he went to pay he jumped over the counter and started to grab money from the till.

When the cashier tried to prevent this a struggle ensued but the man got away with a small quantity of cash.

The cashier was shaken and sustained a minor finger injury.

The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s, 5ft 6ins, and of skinny build, with short brown hair and stubble.

He wore a blue jacket.

A very similar incident had occurred earlier that day (Wednesday, January 11) at 4.35pm at Sainsbury’s Local, in nearby Station Plaza, Hastings. in which a 19-year old sales assistant was pushed into a display unit by a man who he caught stealing money from the till.

The man took a small quantity of cash and ran off.

The assistant was shaken but unhurt.

Police believe the two incidents may be linked.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1211 of 11/01.

You can also report online to sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal or call 101.

