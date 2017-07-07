Winkle Club’s boost for appeal

The internationally renowned Winkle Club of Hastings presented a cheque for £5,000 towards the Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal – the largest donation made by the Winkle Club this year.

Chairman Richard Read spoke of his delight in presenting the cheque, raised by the Winkle Club’s members in support of the Conquest Hospital Scanner Appeal. The Winkle Club has a long tradition of supporting deserving local charities and good causes and in particular, has supported the Conquest from the day it opened 25 years ago.

Simon Baer, ENT Consultant, thanked the Winkle Club on behalf of the Conquest for its members’ kindness and generosity and explained that this much-appreciated donation enables the appeal to move a step closer to achieving its target and its objective of funding the purchase of a much-needed state of the art MRI scanner.

Since the appeal was launched by the Friends of the Conquest Hospital in March, it has already raised more than £800,000 towards its £1 million target.

The funds will buy a state-of-the-art MRI Scanner for the Conquest Hospital to replace the current model, which is 13 years old.

Because of the very substantial cost of a new MRI scanner, the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust is unable to purchase it, but has agreed to fund the building of a new suite to house it.

All donations are welcome. Cheques should be made out to the Conquest Scanner Appeal and sent to The Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal, PO Box 288, St Leonards, East Sussex, TN38 1JA or made online via www.conquestlof.org.uk/mridonate.

