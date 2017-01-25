Wellbeing taster day raises £600 for two local charities

An opportunity to chase away the winter blues with a day of wellbeing taster sessions attracted a bumper crowd and raised over £600 for two local charities.

The family friendly event was held at The Wellington Health and Wellbeing Centre, Hastings last Sunday (January 22), A total of 70 people enjoyed a range of taster sessions in a variety of complementary therapies and classes, including Indian Head Massage, Reflexology, Sports Massage, Physiotherapy, Yoga and Pilates.

Organised by local therapists, Sarah Corrie and Sandra Baker the event raised a total of £601.75 for St Michael’s Hospice and The Sara Lee Trust.

Sarah, who is also the manager of The Wellington Health and Wellbeing Centre, says they were delighted with the amount raised. “We would like to say a big thank you to everyone that came along, all the practitioners that took part and everyone who volunteered their time on the day to help run the raffle, serve tea and coffee and make sure the event ran smoothly.”

The event was also supported by Baba Antenatal. Health Visitor and co-founder of the company, Becky Ware says they run affordable and realistic ante-natal classes across Hastings and Rother. “We are experienced health professionals with a passion for helping expectant parents prepare for their baby’s arrival in the world.”

Sarah says thanks to the success of the occasion they hope to do it again soon. “We plan to organise similar events in the future, as it’s a fantastic opportunity to encourage the local community to take care of their health and wellbeing as well as raising money for local good causes.” www.thewellingtoncentre.com