Welcoming Belgian friends Twin town visitors donate to kids charity

A group of people from Hastings’ twin town of Oudenaarde, in Belgium, made a recent visit to Hastings.

Twinning Association chairman Ken Sharples said: “Our committee enjoyed welcoming them and showing them around. Many friendships were renewed and new ones made .”

During the visit their chairman Robert De Weer took the opportunity to present a cheque to “ Charity For Kids” which was received by representative ,Paul Harris.

This was in memory of Konrad Pieterse, who was tragically killed recently whilst taking part in a sponsored cycle ride intended to visit 3 of Hastings Twin Towns including Oudenaarde.

