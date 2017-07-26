Weekend of rural fun at Pestalozzi in two weeks

Rural Past Times takes place at Pestalozzi Village, Sedlescombe, over the weekend of August 12-13, 10-5pm.

Organisers say they have received a record amount of entries; vintage commercials and tractors, horticultural equipment, stationary engines and collections, Heavy horses, ferrets and birds of prey, trade and craft stands and a large craft marquee. They have also provided eight free pitches for local charities. New this year is a fun Dog Show on each day and a visit from Roses Are Red Morris Dancers. There will also be a licensed bar, hog roast and live music, or take a picnic. There will be educational and fun for children from The Forest Folk.

Entry 14 years and over £6, 5-14yrs £1. Last year’s show enabled the organisers to donate £1000 each to seven local charities. (01424) 223572.