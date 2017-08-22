Volunteers dig in to help a local community project

Volunteers from Hastings Direct insurance firm rolled up their sleeves to help local support charity Education Futures Trust on Wednesday August 16.

The group. from the Bexhill based company, kindly donated their time to help clear The Firs grounds in Elphinstone Road, which the charity will then use to create a wide range of facilities for public and community use.

The Hastings Direct team spent a full day with Shar Brown, EFT’s Outdoor Learning Lead, reclaiming areas of unused land and learning forest school techniques, which they put to good use building a fire to make tea during breaks.

The Hastings Direct volunteers have contributed four dates to the team building project, offering vital support to the charity that relies on donations for funding.

It is hoped The Firs development will go on to provide an important community venue for residents, whilst providing a sustainable income stream for Education Futures Trust when complete.

Education Futures Trust provides high quality and innovative support and learning tailored to the needs of children, families and vulnerable adults in Hastings and Rother area.

They are responsible for the Working Without Walls project, which helps people gain confidence and improve practical and communications skills during a ten week outdoor course, which also prepares them for volunteer or work placement.

To read more about the The Firs development, or to offer your support, please go to www.educationfuturestrust.org.