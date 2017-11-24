VIDEO: Santa arrives in Hastings

Christmas has well and truly arrived in Hastings town centre.

Priory Meadow Shopping Centre and Hastings BID hosted an evening of festivities and the Christmas light switch on this evening (Thursday, November 23). There was live entertainment, including a circus skills workshop and fire hula hoop display lighting up Wellington Place, as well as Section 5 Drummers performing on Albert Road. The illuminated procession began at 5.30pm from South Terrace, led by the main man himself: Santa, along with his reindeer.

Photo by Roberts Photographic

The procession lead into Priory Meadow’s Queens Square at 6pm for more entertainment from Hastings Stage Studio, More Radio and special guest appearances from local panto favourite Ben Watson and X Factor’s Honey G. The Christmas lights were switched on by Santa, followed by a spectacular firework finale.