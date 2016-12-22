VIDEO: Car crashes into wall in St Leonards

A car was left hanging after crashing into a wall in St Leonards this morning (Thursday, December 22).

A silver car was found on the side of the road having crashed on Blackman Avenue at around 7.15am.

The elderly driver was checked by paramedics at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment and was taken home by police.

A neighbour said the driver went to pull into the corner and tried a U-turn, but overshot as he came back around and went into the wall.

