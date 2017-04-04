Updated: Driver hurt as car crashes into lamppost

A woman has been hurt after the car she was driving crashed into a lamppost.

Police, firefighers and paramedics were called to the scene of the accident in Lower Park Road at around 10.15am this morning (Tuesday, April 4).

Fire crews used specialist equipment to cut the woman free from the light blue Fiat.

The driver, who is believed to be aged in her 60s, was treated at the scene for potential back injuries before she was taken to the Conquest Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said the woman was in a stable condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.