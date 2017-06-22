Updated: Boy in hospital after collision with car

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital following a collision with a car in St Leonards this afternoon (Thursday, June 22).

Sussex Police were called to the scene at 3.40pm following reports that a white Vauxhall had collided with a pedestrian on Harley Shute Road, near the junction with Conqueror Road.

The air ambulance was scrambled to the scene.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said the boy was taken by road ambulance to the Conquest Hospital suffering from various injuries, including an arm injury.

The road was reopened to traffic at 4.20pm and police officers are still on the scene.

The Observer will update this story when more information becomes available.