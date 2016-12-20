United seek to follow up big win

Hastings United's footballers will be determined to follow up their excellent weekend win with three more points tonight (Tuesday).

Buoyed by their 4-0 victory away to second-placed Tooting & Mitcham United on Saturday, United will host Faversham Town in Ryman Football League Division One South. Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 7.45pm.

United will feel as though the Tooting result got them back on track after three consecutive high scoring defeats, in which they scored nine goals and conceded 13.

But the positivity generated by that result will quickly be dampened if they don't follow it up with another strong showing tonight and they are still very much playing catch-up on their rivals for the play-off spots.

Currently in 11th place, United are 14 points behind a Carshalton Athletic side which occupies the final play-off position of fifth having played four fewer matches even though Tooting are the only side with a better goal difference than Darren Hare's team.

Faversham are three places and four points worse off than United, and the teams have yet to meet in the league this season after the reverse fixture was postponed due to a frozen pitch at the end of last month.

Matt Bodkin heads the fourth Hastings United goal against Tooting & Mitcham United on Saturday. Picture courtesy Scott White

The match is likely to be the final Ryman Division One South fixture before Christmas, assuming South Park's FA Trophy replay away to North Leigh tonight goes ahead. South Park - who knocked United out of the FA Trophy - will be away to National League big guns Tranmere Rovers if they win.

