TRAVEL: Goodwood traffic building

Traffic is building as Goodwood’s Festival of Speed continues today, Saturday, July 1.

The A27 around Chichester is already heavily congested, particularly coming from the west to the Fishbourne Roundabout and east along Arundel Road where motorists are queueing for the turnoff to the festival.

There are currently no reports of accidents and through the city of Chichester, traffic appears to be moving freely.

Elsewhere there are no signs of any major accidents or road closures affecting motorists (as of 9am).

On the trains, a ban on overtime work for drivers continues to disrupt some services, and there are a number of engineering works taking place over the weekend, including between Redhill and Horley, and Brighton and Lewes on Sunday morning.

For live train times click here

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.