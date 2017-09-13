Top riders compete for prize at Battle of Hastings BMX contest

The second annual Battle of Hastings BMX contest took place over the weekend, with more than 40 riders from around the world competing for a share of a €20,000 prize fund.

Around 100,000 people watched the finals live on YouTube on Sunday (September 10).

After the dust settled the win was taken by Dennis Enarson, from San Diego in the USA.

Marc Moore, Source BMX co-founder, said: “The consensus from all the riders is that it was the best BMX event in the world and they can’t wait to come back to Hastings.

“The competition at the Source Park invited the best 44 BMX riders in the world to compete over three days in front of a live audience of 1,200, with 100,000 people watching Sunday’s finals live on YouTube.”

Competitor Kevin Peraza (USA) said: “What an unforgettable weekend. Battle of Hastings was amazing. I can’t wait to come back next year.”

Fellow competitor Van Homan, also from the USA, said: “There are so many good events happening in BMX lately and Battle of Hastings tops them all in my opinion. I absolutely love having the opportunity to get out and ride my hardest in such an electric atmosphere.”

Other international riders who attended included current X Games Gold Medallists Nathan Williams and Garret Reynolds.

Judge Brian Kachinsky (USA) said: “What a weekend. I feel lucky to have been a part of such an incredible celebration of BMX.”

