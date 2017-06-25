Thieves steal life-saving equipment from Hastings ambulances

Thieves broke into half a dozen parked ambulances and stole life-saving equipment early this morning (Sunday, June 25).

Martin Watson, operational team leader at South East Coast Ambulance Service, said the break-ins occurred at around 4.30am.

He said: “Six emergency ambulances were subjected to forceful entry. All of the vehicles were parked outside the ambulance station building in Bohemia Road. “In total, two LifePak 15 monitor/defibrillators were stolen, costing in excess of £12,000 each, and two laerdal suction units, costing in excess of £800 each, were taken.

“An ‘EZ-IO’ drill was also stolen, costing more than £300.

“This is the latest in a wave of thefts from South East Coast Ambulance Service stations across Sussex, Kent and Surrey with similar items of equipment being stolen each time.

“All of the items stolen are life-saving equipment used in serious and life-threatening calls for direct patient treatment.

“As a result of the thefts and criminal damage sustained in the process, the six affected vehicles were unavailable for service which had an impact on our ability to respond to calls.

“We are currently continuing to experience high demand on 999 services.”

Anyone with information should contact Sussex Police on 101.

