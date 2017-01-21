The Flying Scotsman comes to Sussex

Bluebell Railway has announced the ‘Flying Scotsman’ is coming to the line between April 13 and 19, 2017.

Tickets to travel on general service trains behind the ‘Flying Scotsman’ will be on sale in early February.

The Flying Scotsman, picture by June Essex

These tickets will be for a specific time on a specific day and entitle people to travel for one round trip (Sheffield Park to East Grinstead and return), and will also cover travel on trains hauled by other locomotives during the day, subject to space being available.

Tickets for services hauled by Bluebell Railway’s own steam engines during the visit will be available, but these will not guarantee seats on a specific timed train.

Platform tickets will also be on sale. These will be individual tickets for specific stations, but will not be available for East Grinstead Station due to the restricted space on that platform.

Tickets for the second ‘Flying Scotsman’-hauled Breakfast train sold out in 35 minutes yesterday and it is believed the tickets in February will be just as popular.

To find out when the tickets will go on sale, people are being advised to join the Bluebell Railway mailing list or keep an eye on its website