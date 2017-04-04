Sunday bus link across 1066 Country restored

A Sunday bus service serving villages in 1066 Country has been restored.

The 349 Sunday bus link between Hastings station and St Leonards, Sedlescombe, Staplecross, Ewhurst and Bodiam, Sandhurst, Four Throws, Hawkhurst and additionally Cranbrook is back for at least another year.

The move comes after months of campaigning.

Derrick Coffee, of Campaign for Better Transport – East Sussex, said: “With significant increases in visitor numbers to key attractions such as Bodiam Castle it seemed worth a try to get back the bus, especially since almost all visitors arrive by car on lanes unsuited to high volumes of traffic.

“A scheme hatched with Rother Transport Action Group, with strong support from Rother Voluntary Action, 1066 Marketing, National Trust – Bodiam Castle, and Bodiam Parish Council to restore limited summer Sunday services quickly led to funding being raised. Along with East Sussex County Council, almost all parish councils along the route gave one-off contributions to kick start the service. Hawkhurst Transport Access Group quickly joined in, and there was a generous donation in memory of Hastings artist and environmental campaigner, Nigel Harvey who died in December.

“A dialogue with two potential bus companies followed and Stagecoach made an offer to run the limited summer Sunday services. This in turn led to an expression of interest from Kent County Council and an eventual agreement with Stagecoach it would add its support to secure the service not just for this summer, but for the whole year, including an extension to Cranbrook.

“We will all be working hard to promote and publicise the service and to increase passenger numbers - key to its future continuity.”

