Stables Theatre car boot sale Bargains at carnival week event

Bargain hunters are invited to get on down to the Stables Theatre car park, The Bourne, Hastings to support a fundraising car boot sale, this Saturday (July 29), 10-1pm.

The event is being held as part of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week. Funds raised will be donated to registered charity The Stables Trust Limited.

There are no pitches left for sellers. Entry for buyers is free.

Donations to Old Hastings Preservation Society gratefully received.