St Leonards woman bombarded with recycling reminders

The council has shown it may be a little too enthusiastic about encouraging residents to recycle after bombarding one woman with seven reminder letters in the space of just one day.

All the letters, which included a copy of the 2017 waste and recycling calendar, were sent to just one address in Pevensey Road, St Leonards, on one day over the festive period.

The resident called the mailout ‘a waste of taxpayers’ money’ but Hastings Borough Council blamed a ‘mail merge glitch’ and said only a small number of properties were affected.

A council spokesperson said: “Hastings Borough Council delivered waste and recycling calendars to all residents across the borough in the weeks before Christmas.

“We are aware that a few flats in the borough received all the calendars for each resident within the building to one address, which we believe was a mail merge glitch.

“Of the small number of properties that experienced this, residents have either delivered the calendars to their neighbours or a replacement has been sent out.

“Any residents that have not received a calendar can download their current calendar from the website www.liveloverecycling.co.uk/or create a MyHastings account at my.hastings.gov.uk to check their collection days and also access a variety of other services that the council provides.”

The Pevensey Road resident told the Observer: “There are three separate entrances to the property, all with different postal addresses.

“There are five flats, so even if it was a ‘glitch’ that’s still two more letters than needed.

“Many people won’t know that they have to share the letters around their neighbours, or won’t be bothered, and will just bin them.

“What a waste of taxpayers’ money.”