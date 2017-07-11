St Leonards shop staff threatened in knifepoint robbery

Staff at a shop in St Leonards were threatened at knifepoint by a thief who made off with cash last night (Monday, July 10).

Police said the man walked into the One Stop store in Blackman Avenue and demanded money.

The suspect went into the store at 9.55pm yesterday and threatened staff with the knife, Sussex Police added.

Police said he stole £1,000 cash and made off south along Blackman Avenue towards Ironlatch Avenue.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said no one was hurt.

The man police are seeking was aged in his mid-20s, 5ft 10ins tall, slim and wore small rectangular glasses.

He wore a black zip-up coat with a hood and had his face covered so only his eyes and nose were visible and dark trousers.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has any information is asked to contact police online at sussex.police.uk/appealresponse, quoting serial 1666 of 10/07 or ring 101.

