St Leonards man’s death by dangerous driving charge

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Richard Stemler, 69, a sales representative of Wishing Tree Road, St Leonards, faces the one charge and will appear in court later this month.

Pedestrian Harley Simpson, 11, of Bulverhythe Road, St Leonards, died in hospital on November 4 last year after being involved in a collision with a silver Renault Espace on October 22.

Mr Stemler was bailed to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on May 25.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.