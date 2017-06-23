St Leonards man jailed for 27 years after triple stabbing

A man who was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder and affray was sentenced to 27 years imprisonment on Tuesday (June 20).

Keiran Keyte, 35, formerly of Michelson Close, St Leonards, was arrested and charged on December 7, 2015 after three men were stabbed in Church Road, St Leonards, that afternoon.

A 46-year-old man from St Leonards, was flown to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, with life-threatening injuries.

A 57-year-old man, also from St Leonards, was taken by ambulance to the same hospital with stab wounds.

A 22-year-old man from Bexhill, who was originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, was later established as an alleged victim and de-arrested by police.

Keyte pleaded not guilty but was convicted on May 17 last year following a trial at Lewes Crown Court.

He was given an interim hospital order until he appeared for sentencing at the same court.

As part of his sentencing, Keyte will be under a hospital order in a mental health unit and when determined fit to be released, the remainder of his sentence will be served in prison.

